FCPS administration building
Buy Now

The Frederick County Public Schools Central Office at 191 S. East St. in Frederick.

 Staff photo by Trevor Baratko

The Frederick County Board of Education is set to meet in closed session Tuesday evening to discuss personnel matters.

In order to convene a closed session, board members must first open a public meeting. After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, they'll immediately vote to move into closed session. 

The meeting, which was announced Friday, comes days after a Department of Justice investigation revealed "pervasive" misuse of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities in Frederick County Public Schools. 

There is no time scheduled for public comment at Tuesday's meeting. Members of the public will be able to give comment at Wednesday's regular board meeting, where officials are also set to hold elections for board president and vice president.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!