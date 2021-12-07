The Frederick County Board of Education is set to meet in closed session Tuesday evening to discuss personnel matters.
In order to convene a closed session, board members must first open a public meeting. After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, they'll immediately vote to move into closed session.
The meeting, which was announced Friday, comes days after a Department of Justice investigation revealed "pervasive" misuse of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities in Frederick County Public Schools.
There is no time scheduled for public comment at Tuesday's meeting. Members of the public will be able to give comment at Wednesday's regular board meeting, where officials are also set to hold elections for board president and vice president.
