The Frederick County Board of Education is set to meet with the county's delegation to the General Assembly in Annapolis next week to discuss funding and legislative priorities.
The school board will brief the delegation members on how much money it's expecting from the state government for construction projects, the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, and the LYNX program at Frederick High School, according to an agenda for the meeting posted online.
LYNX, which stands for Linking Youth to New Experiences, is a model that takes students off campus regularly for hands-on arts and trades events. The program has received about $237,000 from the state each year since it launched in 2017.
Board President Sue Johnson said Thursday that she is particularly interested in asking questions about the Blueprint, a sweeping set of education reforms that are set to take effect over the next decade in Maryland.
The Blueprint requires all school districts in the state to establish a career ladder for educators, increase salaries, offer free pre-kindergarten for all 4-year-olds, expand career and technical education and more. The mandates will come along with increased state funding, but counties will have to shoulder some of the costs, too.
The multi-billion-dollar package aims to eliminate achievement gaps between students, improve conditions for educators and better equip public school graduates for life after high school. At previous school board meetings, board members have expressed optimism about the Blueprint, as well as trepidation about the logistical and funding hurdles that come along with it.
"It's still, like, peeling back the onion," Johnson said Thursday. "And I don't know what's going to be at the center of the onion."
The meeting will take place via Google Meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
