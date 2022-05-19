The Frederick County Board of Education trimmed nearly $8 million from its proposed spending plan for next fiscal year during a lengthy meeting Wednesday night, but stopped just short of balancing the budget entirely.
Over the course of a two-hour discussion that at times became a debate, board members removed $7,815,867 from their budget proposal — shrinking the overall gap between their expenses and revenue from $8.1 million down to just $337,000.
“There are a lot of things in here that it pains me to cut out,” Board President Brad Young said. “I can’t say that any of these things in here aren’t valuable. They all are.”
For the most part, the board accepted the recommendations of Frederick County Public Schools staffers, who are more familiar with the district’s day-to-day operations and whom board members had tasked with looking for places to cut.
Many of the adjustments are what FCPS Budget Officer Heather Clabaugh referred to as “phase-ins.” Instead of adding two new school nurses, for instance, the board agreed to add one. The district will see two new athletics facilities coordinators instead of three.
Staff recommended changes in the areas they thought would deliver the most savings with the least impact on students, Clabaugh said.
Before considering budget reductions, the board considered two possible additions that had been discussed in recent meetings: $100,000 to conduct an equity climate survey of staff members, and $141,000 to add two video production specialists, who could facilitate live-streaming of all of the board’s committee meetings.
The board voted unanimously to approve the survey funding, but shot down the video production money after some debate.
“There’s ways, I think, that we could add more transparency without adding two positions that don’t work directly with students,” board member David Bass said.
While they broadly adopted Clabaugh’s ideas for cuts, board members pulled out several of her suggestions for further discussion.
They sat with an Excel sheet projected on three giant screens around them, crunching the numbers in real time as they attempted to shrink the figure in the box labeled “Remaining Balance.”
Members rejected Clabaugh’s suggestion to cut one of two new school psychologist positions, expressing concern about students’ mental health.
Later, after some back-and-forth, the board moved to cancel the planned expansion of the RISE Program, which helps students with disabilities transition into the general education setting. The program is a partnership with Sheppard Pratt Health System and currently serves students in grades 3 through 5.
The board had planned to expand the program to the middle school level. It would have cost about $447,000.
Clabaugh said staff recommended board members cancel the expansion pending recommendations from the Blue Ribbon Task Force, a group launched by Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe to take a close look at specialized programs across the district.
The task force had its first meeting Tuesday and won’t have formal recommendations until August, Markoe said. It may be “putting the cart before the horse” to expand the program without hearing from task force members first, Clabaugh said.
Some board members agreed with her, but others expressed trepidation about the adjustment. At their last meeting, board members committed to prioritizing special education in upcoming budget discussions.
Ultimately, the board approved the RISE adjustment in a 5-1 vote with member David Bass opposed.
Member Jason Johnson was absent Wednesday night.
Board members also debated whether to add three or four new adaptive physical education teachers, who work with special needs students. They ultimately went for three, saving about $78,000, with board members Liz Barrett and Sue Johnson opposed to the move.
The district currently has two adaptive PE teachers.
As the meeting wound down, the board voted to delete a planned reclassification that would have adjusted salaries for counselors, math specialists and media specialists. Frederick County Teachers Association president Missy Dirks said the changes in the budget were already a watered-down version of recommendations from a workgroup comprised of FCPS and FCTA representatives.
Dirks said she was “extremely disappointed” by the move, which she said would have made the district’s payscale more fair for those workers.
The board still needs to cut more than $300,000 from its proposed budget to balance it. Barrett asked Clabaugh to focus the suggested trims on “things, not people.”
“It’s certainly not going to be easy,” Clabaugh responded, “but I think we can make it happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.