The Frederick County Board of Education is considering funding a new human resources position focused on recruiting and retaining candidates from underrepresented backgrounds.
The idea has been pitched in years past, board president Brad Young said at a work session Jan. 26, but it’s never made it all the way through the budget process.
Board member David Bass moved last week to add the position to next year’s spending plan, as the board worked to finalize the draft budget it will present at Wednesday’s public hearing.
The position would help the board meet its stated goal of having staff demographics that mirror its student population by 2025, Bass said.
The system has a long way to go on that front, and Bass acknowledged that meeting the goal was unlikely given the current trends. According to the most recent available data, which includes hiring figures from the 2019-20 school year, racial and ethnic minorities made up 43 percent of Frederick County Public Schools’ student population, but only 13 percent of its staff.
The biggest gap exists between the district’s Hispanic or Latino staff and student populations. Eighteen percent of FCPS students are Hispanic or Latino, but only 4 percent of its staffers are.
Black staff members make up just 6 percent of the district’s staff, despite Black students being 13 percent of its student body. Six percent of the district’s students are Asian, but less than 1 percent of its teachers are.
White staff, meanwhile, are far overrepresented, making up 87 percent of the district's staff and only 57 percent of its students.
The data doesn’t include non-benefited or part-time staff.
Bass’ motion sparked a discussion among board members. Board member Karen Yoho said she’d support the idea, but expressed doubt that it would solve the problem — which she implied is a lack of applicants from people of color.
“You can have a specialist, but unless they have a magic wand to create the people …” Yoho began. “I’m all for giving that a try. But the people have to be there to be gotten, and from what I’ve seen for years, the people are not there.”
Board member Jason Johnson, a Black man and a computer science teacher, took issue with Yoho’s view.
“I could not disagree with you more. They are out there. I’m sitting right here,” Johnson said. “And there are hundreds and thousands of people who look like me who are out there. I think the mentality of ‘they’re just not out there’ — that’s absolutely not what we need.”
Still, Johnson questioned whether it was necessary to fund an entire position focused on minority recruitment, rather than just asking the district’s current HR staff to look at the issue. The proposed salary for a recruitment specialist would be about $112,000.
Chantress Baptist, FCPS’ new HR director, said she thought the position would be valuable to her department. In addition to looking at recruiting diverse candidates, she said the specialist would establish support groups for existing minority staffers and create partnerships with minority organizations in the county.
Board member Jay Mason said those supplemental roles would be especially important. He said he’d heard from several FCPS teachers of color over the years who left the system, citing a negative experience.
“We can recruit all day long,” Mason said. “It doesn’t help to recruit if we don’t retain.”
The number of minority staffers across FCPS increased by 45 percent from 2015 to 2020. The share of new hires who were non-white grew or remained constant each year, though new hires of color are much rarer in the certificated category — teachers, specialists, administrators and supervisors — than they are in the non-certified category, which includes positions like bus drivers, food service employees and instructional assistants.
Kisha Coa, chair of the board’s Racial Equity Committee, wrote in a statement that funding a minority recruitment position would demonstrate “FCPS’s commitment to racial equity and will help to create a more inclusive environment for our student body.”
The statement noted that other Maryland school districts had invested in a similar position.
“While FCPS has made some strides in the hiring of diverse staff over the years, there continues to be opportunities to attract more diverse candidates for all positions,” Coa wrote. “Research has found that racial diversity among staff, particularly teaching staff, has a positive effect on student success.”
Every board member ultimately supported Bass’ motion to add funding for the recruitment position into the draft budget. But Young warned that the board will likely have to make significant cuts once it learns just how much money it’s getting from the county.
“I also want to give the dose of reality that once we get our final numbers, it’s unlikely that we’ll get all that we ask for,” he said. “And then we’re gonna have to go back and make tough, tough decisions.”
