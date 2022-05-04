Several Frederick County Board of Education members on Wednesday committed to fully funding expanded special education resources and 7% employee raises across the school system — even as they prepare to make roughly $8 million in budget cuts.
During a presentation to the board, Frederick County Public Schools Budget Officer Heather Clabaugh asked for guidance on where to trim as the staff prepares to balance the fiscal 2023 budget, which will take effect July 1.
The board’s current planned expenses exceed revenues by $8.15 million, even with a steeper-than-usual increase in funding expected from the county. The board will need to eliminate that gap over the next two months, getting its final budget down to about $842 million.
Board President Brad Young and Vice President Sue Johnson and members Liz Barrett, David Bass, Karen Yoho and Jason Johnson told Clabaugh where not to look for savings: a $32 million pool for staff salary increases and more than $9 million earmarked for expanding special education.
Pay for FCPS employees is consistently lower than in surrounding counties. Union leaders and board members alike have expressed concern about the district losing workers to nearby jurisdictions.
“Our salary resource pool is a huge chunk of what we’ve committed to, which is a necessary commitment,” Young said.
In past years, Barrett said, the board has had to cut into staff raises to balance its budget.
“It sucked,” Barrett said. “It was terrible.”
The board has also pledged $9.2 million to a budget category called “additional resources to special education” — expansions and additions that are separate from standard year-to-year funding for special education. More than $2 million of that category is required costs from the district’s settlement wThe DOJ announced in December that an investigation into FCPS had revealed widespread misuse of seclusion and restraint against special education students. It required the district to hire 17 behavioral analysts, a supervisor to oversee them and to provide therapy and compensatory education services to students who were affected.
Plus, the board committed to spend $1.6 million on hiring 24 new staffers to reduce special education class sizes and $1.8 million to start providing benefits to special education instructional assistants, among other efforts.
“I don’t think we can afford, as a system, to cut from special education,” Bass said. “We need to make the investment in our families, our kids, our teachers and other staff.”
Board members would like Clabaugh to gather input from department heads across the system, who have a better idea of the specific programs or initiatives that could be cut or delayed with a minimal impact on students, Young said.
That’s how the board typically begins the process of balancing the budget.
}“Since I’ve been on the board, there would be this gap, and then [the staff] would come back, and they would wave their magic wands, and it would magically be balanced,” Yoho said.
But due to the larger size of the deficit this year, Young said it was unlikely that would happen this time.
“You’re not going to get totally out of having to make some tough decisions,” Young told his colleagues.
