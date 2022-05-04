Several Frederick County Board of Education members on Wednesday committed to fully funding expanded special education resources and 7% employee raises across the school system — even as they prepare to make roughly $8 million in budget cuts.
During a presentation to the board, Frederick County Public Schools Budget Officer Heather Clabaugh asked for guidance on where to trim as the staff prepares to balance the fiscal 2023 budget, which will take effect July 1.
The board’s current planned expenses exceed revenues by $8.15 million, even with a steeper-than-usual increase in funding expected from the county. The board will need to eliminate that gap over the next two months, getting its final budget down to about $842 million.
Board President Brad Young and Vice President Sue Johnson and members Liz Barrett, David Bass, Karen Yoho and Jason Johnson told Clabaugh where not to look for savings: a $32 million pool for staff salary increases and more than $9 million earmarked for expanding special education.
Pay for FCPS employees is consistently lower than in surrounding counties. Union leaders and board members alike have expressed concern about the district losing workers to nearby jurisdictions.
“Our salary resource pool is a huge chunk of what we’ve committed to, which is a necessary commitment,” Young said.
In past years, Barrett said, the board has had to cut into staff raises to balance its budget.
“It sucked,” Barrett said. “It was terrible.”
The board has also pledged $9.2 million to a budget category called “additional resources to special education” — expansions and additions that are separate from standard year-to-year funding for special education. More than $2 million of that category is required costs from the district’s settlement with the Department of Justice. The DOJ announced in December that an investigation into FCPS had revealed widespread misuse of seclusion and restraint against special education students. It required the district to hire 17 behavioral analysts, a supervisor to oversee them and to provide therapy and compensatory education services to students who were affected.
Plus, the board committed to spend $1.6 million on hiring 24 new staffers to reduce special education class sizes and $1.8 million to start providing benefits to special education instructional assistants, among other efforts.
“I don’t think we can afford, as a system, to cut from special education,” Bass said. “We need to make the investment in our families, our kids, our teachers and other staff.”
Board members would like Clabaugh to gather input from department heads across the system, who have a better idea of the specific programs or initiatives that could be cut or delayed with a minimal impact on students, Young said.
That’s how the board typically begins the process of balancing the budget.
}“Since I’ve been on the board, there would be this gap, and then [the staff] would come back, and they would wave their magic wands, and it would magically be balanced,” Yoho said.
But due to the larger size of the deficit this year, Young said it was unlikely that would happen this time.
“You’re not going to get totally out of having to make some tough decisions,” Young told his colleagues.
(5) comments
How long can this go on? Public education and its union has become an arm of the progressive Democrat party. A self feeding one. Almost a billion dollars a year just for Frederick county with an ever increasing liability to boot.
The anticipated ruling on Roe v Wade signals more than just over ruling an egregious over step concerning abortion. It signals that the court is taking aim at the judicial activism and judicial overreach that has produced a number of unconstitutional edicts in the last half century plus.
Education will be at the forefront. Children whose parents can’t let them attend public schools for religious reasons , and the large number of parents who wish they could afford an alternative for religious reasons, or conscience, is ever increasing. Funding alternatives are on the horizon. It is a matter that goes to the heart of religious freedom and the government's current restrictions based on religion.
So what happens when the Public education’s political stranglehold is broken and enrollment drops significantly? Alternative education is funded.
One elephant in the room is pension liability. Consider this.
: According to the report, Maryland state pension is only about 35.06 percent funded, and the state’s unfunded pension liability per capita is estimated to be $15,728 and sustained by estimated recurring expansion/
What happens when the recurring expansion is aborted?
Our leaders know this. Really how can they expect our trust and respect?
They are in big trouble because of unions
This BOE membership needs to be replaced during the next two election cycles to where it is more fiscal responsible and really makes cuts to the budget rather than claim a cut in spending when in reality spending is still going up. Besides the budget process really want to know what they knew prior to the report being issued by the DOJ and how they escape any accountability and having it seems like all the blame going to the prior superintendent... some folks seem to always smell like the rose... like hunter biden regardless of their faults...
Let's be clear....the budget is not being cut. The budget is growing significantly but there is not enough money to fund everything on the BOE wishlist. The budget is going up tens of millions of dollars. It is not being cut. The newspaper should report this more accurately.
The BOE budget. Minor cuts from huge increases. Enjoy for now but massive cuts may be in the cards for the future and rightfully so.
This once highly favored institution is in the national crosshairs. It is a shame because it was once a highly respected institution of public service.
