A shortage of school bus drivers across Frederick County led to last-minute route changes and transportation headaches for some families this week.
Frederick County Public Schools is short “at least 25” bus drivers, spokesman Brandon Oland said. He said the problem was compounded by an influx of students enrolling in FCPS in the days before the first day of school, leaving administrators scrambling to update bus routes.
On Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours before the school year began, parents received Find Out First emails notifying them that “significant changes have been made to FCPS school bus-stop information.”
The email said the information would be available after 4 p.m. that evening.
“That was a last-minute thing, which wasn’t the best,” Oland said.
“It’s no fault of the transportation services team at all,” Oland said. “They’ve done everything they could think of to get folks hired.”
Come Wednesday morning, Kathleen Dorsey found out her two elementary schoolers were on different buses. Dorsey lives in Woodsboro, which has a split elementary feeder: Kids attend Woodsboro Elementary from kindergarten through second grade, while third, fourth and fifth graders attend New Midway Elementary.
Dorsey has a fourth-grader and a first-grader. They have different buses and get on at different stops, even though each of their buses go to both schools. Each bus arrives at the same time.
Dorsey said she’s enlisted neighbors’ help in supervising her fourth-grader as he crosses two roads — neither of which have crosswalks — to get to his stop. Dorsey accompanies her first-grade daughter to her stop.
Michele Forbes said her son, a pre-k student who is autistic and nonverbal, was dropped off at the wrong house Wednesday afternoon despite being picked up at the correct house that morning.
Forbes was waiting in front of her home when the bus sped past her and down the block, she said. She chased after it on foot. They let the little boy out in front of a house a block and a half away, Forbes said, then began honking when no one came outside to retrieve him.
“I know he was so scared, because this is all new to him,” she said.
Some logistical wrinkles are to be expected on the first day of each school year, Oland said. But the district isn’t used to dealing with such a shortage of drivers, which has forced some to combine multiple routes into one.
“It’s definitely been more challenging this year,” he said. “It’s been such a competitive hiring market in general, across the board.”
In a Find Out First email to Walkersville Elementary School families, school staff wrote that they’d seen “more car riders than ever” on the first day of school, which impacted pick-up and drop-off times.
The situation isn’t unique to Frederick County. Schools across the nation are dealing with similar shortages, The Washington Post reported this week. Pittsburgh Public Schools delayed the start of classes by two weeks amid a shortage of more than 400 drivers. EastSide Charter School in Wilmington, Delaware, is offering parents $700 to drive their kids to school.
Clair Mixon, the mother of an Urbana High School senior, said it took her nearly an hour to get her son dropped off Wednesday morning because of the length of the car line. She lives four miles from the school.
Oland said he was hopeful the issues would improve over the coming days and weeks.
“I think we’re all determined — no matter what our role is — to do what’s best for students and staff,” Oland said. “We’ll keep moving forward.”
