The three unions representing Frederick County Public Schools employees endorsed Frederick County Council member Jessica Fitzwater (D) for county executive Monday, as well as eight candidates for other local offices.
In a joint statement, the unions endorsed incumbent Karen Yoho plus candidates Ysela Bravo, Rae Gallagher and Dean Rose for the four seats set to open on the school board.
Incumbents Jerry Donald and M.C. Keegan-Ayer, both Democrats, received endorsements for seats on the County Council, as did Brad Young (D), who is running for an at-large seat after more than a decade on the school board. The unions endorsed Renee Knapp (D) for the other at-large County Council seat.
“The candidates our members have recommended in this election support the educators who work with the students of Frederick County every day,” Frederick County Teachers Association President Missy Dirks said in a news release. “Electing candidates who want to [do] what’s best for every child throughout our diverse county is a priority for our Associations.”
The endorsements represent the official stance of the Teachers Association plus the Frederick Association of School Support Employees, which represents bus drivers, custodians, instructional assistants and others; and the Frederick County Administrative and Supervisory Association, which represents administrators.
In order to receive the unions’ endorsement, candidates have to fill out a questionnaire the associations put together each cycle, Dirks said. The Teachers Association’s members vote by paper ballot on the slate they’d like to endorse.
The filing deadline for local candidates, which has been delayed twice, is April 15 at 9 p.m. Last week, the Court of Appeals of Maryland pushed back the primary election, which was originally scheduled for June 28, to July 19.
Legal challenges to congressional and legislative redistricting maps passed by the Maryland General Assembly caused the delays, according to a court order.
The Frederick County Board of Education will see at least two new faces in December, with Young and former board President Jay Mason leaving their posts to run for other offices. Mason is running against Del. Karen Lewis Young (D-District 3A) to represent District 3 in the state Senate.
Board member Liz Barrett announced her plans to run for reelection on Twitter last month, but had yet to officially file as of Monday afternoon. She wasn’t available for comment Monday.
In total, 12 people had filed to run for school board as of Monday, including Nancy Allen, Olivia Angolia, Mark Joannides, April Montgomery, Ashley Nieves, Tiffany Noble, Cindy Rose and Justi Thomas.
The Maryland State Education Association — the parent organization of Frederick’s local unions — endorsed Young for the District 3 Senate seat. They also backed local nonprofit chair Kristopher Fair and Del. Ken Kerr (D-District 3B), who are running to represent districts 3A and 3B.
(2) comments
To maintain the quality of our public education system there should be a required tax directed towards lobbying and supporting members of the education system running for public offices. This will guarantee to protect the quality of the system as the members of the system elected will be in charge of formulating, voting on and passing of public laws involving the system. And they will be directly involved in developing, voting on and passing the public budget .for the system
And the real beauty of this is if perchance they may lose an election the monies they dedicated to the system in the yearly budget cannot be rescinded the following years by other elected officials. Ones who may not hold dear the quality of the education system or draw paychecks or retirement from the system.
What a joke. Simply endorsing all the incumbents and candidates with former ties to FCPS.
After all the circus atmosphere and ridiculousness within FCPS, the School Board and the runaway budgets and malfeasance under Alban, Frederick County needs a fresh start and to clean house.
Want more of the same? Allow all of these folks to be voted into office. We earn our moniker "Fredneckians" if we allow these folks to hang around, just like an obnoxious house guest.
