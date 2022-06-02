Tiny rainbow trout, no longer than a finger, swam vigorously in any direction that wasn’t toward the blue net coming after them.
Little did the young fish know that they were about to be gently scooped up from their container and released into Catoctin Creek — a body of water much larger than any of the trout had known growing up in Frederick County schools the past six months.
Students from Wolfsville and Middletown elementary schools, and Middletown High School ventured to Doub’s Meadow Park in Myersville on Thursday to release trout they raised from eggs. The students also hunted for critters in the creek and participated in nature scavenger hunts.
“The goal is really just to encourage them to be better stewards of the environment,” volunteer Chuck Dinkel said.
Dinkel is the Maryland co-coordinator for nonprofit Trout Unlimited, the Potomac-Patuxent Chapter. He helps facilitate Trout In The Classroom programs, which allow students in numerous counties to raise trout in their classrooms, learn from them and release them.
The trout release field trip is a tradition for Middletown-area students. It has existed long enough that students who once participated in elementary school are now coming back as high schoolers.
Sophomore Jeimy Platero participated in her first trout release in fifth grade. On Thursday, she returned as a mentor — at the behest of her younger siblings.
Her brother, Carlo Platero, and sister, Amoura Malee, are both in third grade.
“They were begging me to come,” Jeimy said.
But the teen also had another reason to attend.
“It’s just fun being out here,” she said. “You get to do more stuff out here than you do in the classroom.”
By the creek, Amoura chatted excitedly about all she learned by helping raise the trout, like how they eat macroinvertebrates. Dinkel led Amoura’s cohort of students through water-test experiments after they released the fish.
Third grade Wolfsville student Garrett Brewer defined macroinvertebrates as he looked for them in the creek. “Macro” means they are visible without a microscope, he said, and “invertebrate” refers to their lack of spines, like a mayfly.
Wanda Butts stood on the muddy bank in the shade watching a group of students poke around the creek. She works in special education at Middletown Elementary and has a son, Jayden, in fifth grade.
“It’s nice for the kids to experience this stuff after raising the trout,” she said.
Jayden, more than ankle deep in the water, suddenly threw his hands in the air.
“I almost slipped,” he said with a wide grin.
He and his classmates, nets in hand, scoured a shallow portion of the creek alongside Trout Unlimited volunteers. They turned over stones in search of macroinvertebrates. Even the smallest discovery, such as a worm, elicited gasps.
When they were through, the students took the creatures they’d collected and released them back into the creek.
The sound of a whistle signaled the time for rotation of activities. During scavenger hunts, students paired up and looked for items listed on sheets of paper affixed to clipboards.
“We found a new bug,” one girl exclaimed as she scampered out of the mud.
It was a dragonfly.
During their lunch break, third grade Wolfsville teacher Becky Butler asked students if they had fun.
“Yeah!” a handful yelled. Most students had their mouths full.
Wolfsville Elementary is a certified Maryland Green School, Butler said, so the school strives to make its students stewards of clean water. Raising trout, in turn, helps students learn about factors that affect the water where trout live.
“It’s environmental education,” Butler said. “And it’s great fun.”
