"Gluttonous” was the word that sealed the win for Aisha Haque at the annual Frederick County Spelling Bee Saturday, ensuring her a spot at the Scripps National Spelling Bee later this year.
Haque, a fifth-grader at Centerville Elementary School, beat more than two dozen fellow spellers from elementary and middle schools around the county.
The Frederick County Spelling Bee was held at Frederick Community College and hosted by Frederick County Public Libraries in conjunction with Frederick County Public Schools and the Frederick News-Post.
Robin Goetz, chair of the Frederick County Public Libraries Spelling Bee Committee, said the contest is open to students who won the bee hosted by their respective schools. The bee has some hidden ways of preparing kids for the future outside of just being a fun competition, Goetz said.
“It’s fun for them,” she said. “But it’s a great experience for them in terms of public speaking and learning about our language, just gaining some self-confidence skills. Being up here on the stage is not easy," she said.
Over the course of about 90 minutes, students were asked to spell what seemed like countless words, with the difficulty of the words slowly ratcheting up. One mistake meant the spellers were cut from the competition, until only one speller remained.
Slowly, one-by-one, the competitors were whittled down to only Haque and Natalie Giffi, the speller representing Middletown Elementary School. Haque and Giffi traded words back and forth: Haque correctly spelled “affluent,” but Giffi managed to spell “colic” correctly. The excitement was visible in both girls’ eyes.
Not to be outdone, Haque managed to spell “bumptious,” but Giffi made an error spelling “equivalent.” Haque’s win wasn’t secured, though; she had to spell one more word correctly. If she got it wrong, Giffi would still be in the competition.
Haque then had to spell “gluttonous” and nailed it, securing her place as the winner of the bee. Haque was handed a massive trophy, nearly half her height, along with a check for $1,000, a one-year subscription to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary and other prizes.
For second place, Giffi received a trophy of her own and a check for $500.
After the bee, the excitement and pride were still visible on Haque’s face. But she said it was a bit of a challenge.
“It’s really exciting,” she said. “At first, I was really nervous, but after I spelled a few words, I got the hang of it.”
Haque said she almost got tripped up on a few of the words, namely “parvo,” a viral disease which mostly affects dogs, and “cumbersome.”
Haque said it was plenty of practice which led her to victory.
“To practice, I had all the Scripps papers,” she said, referring to practice sheets from the organization which runs the National Spelling Bee. “And I read one each day, with the help of my parents, who asked me the spelling to make sure that I had them in mind.”
She said she owes her win to the help of her family.
Haque will go on to represent Frederick County at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor during the week of Memorial Day, according to the competition’s website.
