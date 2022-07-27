Jen True wasn’t expecting to find a pile of packages when she walked into her nearly empty classroom at Woodsboro Elementary School on Tuesday.
The veteran Frederick County Public Schools teacher opened them to find puzzles, games, yoga balls and more, purchased for her by anonymous donors.
“I was blown away,” True said. “I was near tears in my classroom.”
True is one of more than 400 FCPS educators who have posted wishlists in a 2,500-member Facebook group called Adopt-a-Teacher. The group connects teachers with volunteers, who have been crowdfunding materials for classrooms across Frederick County.
Lisa Baer, the parent of an FCPS middle schooler, said she created the group after hearing about a similar one for teachers in nearby Loudoun County, Virginia.
“It’s just great to see that all these teachers are feeling so happy and supported,” Baer said.
While the district pays for essential supplies such as pencils and paper, True said, teachers consistently reach into their own pockets for things like decorations, craft supplies or extra seats.
This year, True is preparing to switch to first grade after a decade of teaching kindergarten. That means she’ll need more new supplies than usual, she said.
“The fact that my kids are going to have brand new things to play with and use is really rare,” True said.
True estimated she spends at least $2,000 on items for her classroom each year.
“Every teacher is like that,” said Becca Clark, a technology education teacher at Windsor Knolls Middle School. “They try to make it special.”
Clark, who teaches a tech expo class to sixth graders — covering subjects from computer programming to woodworking — said she was elated to receive plastic clamps, sandpaper, wood glue and 450 brand-new pencils.
A poster of notable inventors that’s been hanging in Clark’s classroom only shows men, Clark realized. So she put a poster of women in engineering on her wishlist.
It was the first item purchased.
“My word for it was, ‘blessing,’ ” Clark said. “It’s been a huge blessing.”
Tiffany Cuddahee, a special education teacher at Walkersville High School, asked for an air purifier for her shared office space, whiteboards and dry-erase markers.
Most teachers have been using Amazon’s list function, which functions like an online wedding registry. Volunteers can see how many of a certain item a teacher is requesting and how many they’ve received so far.
Sometimes, donors will leave a comment or message letting the teacher know who purchased what. But often, Baer said, the giving has been anonymous.
Baer said she hopes the group will continue to grow as the start of the school year grows nearer.
For True, the group was a reminder that her community appreciates her work — something that’s been hard to remember at times amid parents’ pandemic-induced frustrations.
“At the beginning of COVID, everyone was like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re doing so much work.’ And then after that, it just became so ugly,” she said. “This just really gave me some faith in my community that I work in.
There’s support out there.”
