Five Frederick County Public Schools students will serve as pages for the Maryland General Assembly 2023 legislative session, the district announced Thursday.
Legislative pages spend two nonconsecutive weeks in Annapolis and help deliver messages and documents between lawmakers, among other duties.
Apportionment of pages, by county, is based on the census taken at the beginning of each decade. Each year, 105 students and 36 alternates are chosen.
The FCPS pages are listed below.
Bella Amell, Brunswick: Amell is class president at Brunswick High School and vice president of the Model United Nations organization. She chairs the Brunswick Youth Advisory Council and is captain of the school’s varsity field hockey team.
Mehr-Un-Nisa Saeed, Tuscarora: Saeed is vice president of the Tuscarora High Key Club, a member of the school’s Mock Trial team, an officer of the National English Honors Society and a tutor at the Islamic Society of Frederick.
Layla El-Sherif, Oakdale: El-Sherif founded her own company in 2020, an Etsy shop for which she makes and sells book and tablet sleeves. She is a member of Oakdale High’s Mock Trial team, as well as the varsity soccer team.
Manasi Tanikella, Urbana: Tanikella is a student member of the Frederick County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, an officer with Model UN, a STEM program instructor and a member of Urbana High’s Mock Trial team.
Lucas Tessarollo, Gov. Thomas Johnson: Tessarollo serves as the current student member of the Board of Education and president of his school's Model UN organization. He is a past president of both the SGA and the YMCA Leaders Club.
Aiden Miller, Linganore (alternate): Miller is a member of the Boy Scouts of America, as well as the Linganore High jazz, marching and symphonic bands. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and the National History Honor Society.
