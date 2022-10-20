The Board of Trustees for Frederick Classical Charter School (FCCS) held an "emergency public meeting" last week.
The Frederick News-Post did not attend the meeting, which was held virtually at 7 p.m. on Oct 14. Board members declined to be interviewed afterwards via an email from an attorney representing them.
A statement provided by Christopher Barrett — an attorney with the law firm Barton Gilman — said that the board "discussed and/or voted on" five things at the meeting. They included "matters related to grants and fundraising for the School in response to communications from the Frederick County Public School District with respect to the Charter School’s Student Activity Fund."
The board also discussed the school's history curriculum in response to communications from FCPS, the statement said.
It said the meeting minutes would be available once they were approved at the board's next meeting in November.
FCPS Director of School Management and Charter Schools Daniel Lippy wrote in an emailed statement that discussions "were related to ensuring that fundraising practices and curriculum resources were aligned with FCPS policies and regulations."
"FCPS policies and regulations change over time," Lippy wrote. "Similar to the Board of Education, charter schools go through the same process of evaluating whether or not current practices are in alignment with the policy and/or regulation. If there is a discrepancy, the charter board will enact changes necessary to bring school practices in alignment."
Frederick Classical Charter School's Board of Trustees also discussed hiring someone to act as a liaison between it and the school, the statement said. It also discussed the school's extracurricular activities and the replacement of its photocopying equipment.
After the public portion of the meeting, board members entered closed session to discuss "confidential matters" and "matters protected by the attorney-client privilege," the statement said.
