Friends Meeting School has a new head of school that will start July 1. The board of trustees appointed Christopher Kimberly as the head of school, it announced Thursday.
Kimberly, who holds degrees from Princeton and Rensselaer Polytechnic, entered education more than two decades ago. For the past 11 years, Chris served as Academic Dean and Associate Head of School at Moorestown Friends School in Moorestown, New Jersey.
Kimberly will succeed current Head of School Mara Nicastro, who will be leading the Nora School in Silver Spring. Mara started at Friends Meeting School in 2014 to assist the Ijamsville school in its transition from its founding by Annette Breiling, into an established college preparatory Quaker school. Friends Meeting School is the Friends School of Frederick County, serving students K-12.
Friends Meeting School draws students from Frederick, Montgomery, and Carroll counties. It is situated on a 54-acre campus.
