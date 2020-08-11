Frederick Community College and Harrisburg University of Science and Technology in Pennsylvania have signed an agreement that grants graduates of the FCC Biotechnology program access to Harrisburg University’s Biotechnology Bachelor of Science program.
FCC students who have a certain grade point average and who earn an associates degree in biotechnology will now be guaranteed admission to HU's biotechnology program.
“FCC prioritizes providing our students and graduates access to unique articulation agreements so they can earn their four-year degree more easily and in less time,” FCC President Elizabeth Burmaster said in a statement. “We are proud of our growing partnership with Harrisburg University and are excited to offer this opportunity to our biotechnology students.”
The two schools also signed an additional agreement that will allow students who earn an Associate in Science degree in nursing and/or pass the national licensing exam for nursing acceptance to Harrisburg University’s RN-to-BSN program.
