Frederick Community College recently announced its President’s Business Appreciation Award recipients.
These annual awards recognize local businesses and nonprofits for their commitment, contributions and support of the FCC mission and its students, according to a news release.
The Nonprofit of the Year went to Advocates for Homeless Families, which helps homeless and at-risk families achieve self-sufficiency through a comprehensive program of support. In partnership with FCC, the college refers homeless or at-risk students with children to the nonprofit to address their housing needs and to acquire training or education to help them.
“We are grateful to AFHF for filling a vital need in our community,” FCC President Elizabeth Burmaster said in a statement. “We have seen firsthand the incredible ways AFHF supports participants as they overcome challenges and better themselves."
The Business Donor of the Year award went to Brian Gaudet and MJ Rosovitz of the Battelle National Biodefense Institute (BNBI). Both men were recognized for their work on behalf of BNBI, which supports FCC students through STEM scholarships and other assistance.
