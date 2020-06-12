After initially rescheduling its May graduation ceremony to August, Frederick Community College has had to cancel its commencement plans again.
"Several months ago, we were hopeful when we communicated with you on April 13, 2020 that we could reschedule the May Commencement for August 13, 2020," a statement on the college's website read. "Based on physical distancing guidelines and restrictions on large gatherings, we now feel that FCC will be unable to host the 62nd Annual Commencement in the Athletics Center. Therefore, the graduation ceremony scheduled for August 13, 2020 is cancelled."
The college posted a video on its website and YouTube to offer a virtual alternative to graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.