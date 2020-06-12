After initially rescheduling its May graduation ceremony to August, Frederick Community College has had to cancel its commencement plans again.

"Several months ago, we were hopeful when we communicated with you on April 13, 2020 that we could reschedule the May Commencement for August 13, 2020," a statement on the college's website read. "Based on physical distancing guidelines and restrictions on large gatherings, we now feel that FCC will be unable to host the 62nd Annual Commencement in the Athletics Center. Therefore, the graduation ceremony scheduled for August 13, 2020 is cancelled."

The college posted a video on its website and YouTube to offer a virtual alternative to graduation. 

Follow Allen Etzler on Twitter: @AllenWEtzler

Tags

Allen Etzler is a city editor at the Frederick News-Post. He can be reached at aetzler@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!