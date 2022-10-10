Culinary students will put their skills into practice Tuesday by selling baked goods to raise funds for Frederick Community College scholarships.
A pop-up bake sale will take place at 200 Monroe Ave. in Frederick from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds will go to the the Hospitality, Culinary & Tourism Institute scholarship fund at FCC, institute manager Elizabeth DeRose said.
HCTI offers certificates and associate’s degrees in culinary arts, baking and pastry arts, and hospitality management.
Cupcakes, macarons, breakfast pastries, cookies, chocolates, artisan breads and more — made by HCTI students — will be available Tuesday. Payments may only be made by credit card.
The pop-up sale has multiple benefits, according to DeRose.
In addition to making the products, students will package the food, set up the pop-up and complete transactions using a point-of-sale system.
“They get that experiential learning, which is really valuable,” DeRose said in an interview Monday.
Students on Tuesday will also accept pre-orders for the upcoming November holiday pie sale, which will raise funds to benefit the FCC student food pantry.
A chocolate bourbon pecan pie, made with Dragon Distillery’s bourbon, and an apple cranberry streusel pie are on the menu. Pie pickup will be Nov. 21 between 4 and 6 p.m. or Nov. 22 between 10 a.m. and noon.
The Oct. 11 pop-up bakery will occur at the college’s student-run restaurant, 200 Monroe, which opens seasonly.
The restaurant is open on Thursday nights now through Dec. 8, from 5- 8:30 p.m. The eatery will be closed for Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 24.
Reservations and takeout orders can be placed through opentable.com/200-monroe. The same website can also be used to place orders for the holiday pie sale.
The three-course restaurant dinner menu runs between $38 and $42, according to a news release from HCTI. This fall, entrée offerings include Idaho rainbow trout, red wine braised beef, chicken cordon bleu and campanelle pasta.
