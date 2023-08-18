The faculty at Frederick Community College has voted to form a union and will file official paperwork at a rally on Monday, the Maryland affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers announced Friday.
In a news release from AFT-Maryland, Greg Coldren, a math professor at the college, said that “the solidarity and power we are creating with our union will ensure our protection.”
“I support FCC faculty’s unionization effort because the history of the institution shows that no existing organization, including FCC’s Board-of-Trustees and various state and regional accreditation organizations, will protect faculty and other employees from abusive administrators,” Coldren said.
In a statement, FCC President Annesa Cheek said the college “supports the right of all employees regarding their ability to engage in the collective bargaining process.”
The unionization process began years ago, said Sue Johnson, president of the Frederick County Board of Education, who is on leave from her job as a computer science professor at the college.
Johnson, who helped launch the efforts but said she has since stepped back from her role as an organizer, said the idea came about amid allegations of bullying and harassment by former FCC President Elizabeth Burmaster.
Burmaster left the college in 2021, more than three years after a wave of protests and a no-confidence vote from faculty who had accused her of creating a culture of fear on the campus.
“It was kind of an autocratic environment,” Johnson recalled in an interview Friday.
Both Johnson and Ray Baker, a spokesperson for AFT-Maryland, said Friday that more than two-thirds of FCC faculty members supported forming a union.
Members will pay dues, Johnson said.
“The fact that faculty are willing to give up part of their salary to have a collective voice I think says something,” she said.
Baker said all workers deserve that option.
“Sometimes, we think of higher education professors as something other than workers,” he said. “At every turn, in every workplace, workers deserve to have democracy.”
Teresa Clark, an associate professor of English at FCC and a member of the organizing committee for the faculty union, declined to provide details about the union’s priorities or goals on Friday.
She said the group would elaborate on those topics at an on-campus event scheduled for Monday at noon.
Once the official paperwork is filed, Baker said, the union will need to wait for approval from the state Public Employee Labor Relations Board. After that is secured, the faculty can begin collective bargaining, he said.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(3) comments
Well, there goes tuition rates. [sad]
Does this include adjunct faculty?
I wonder if The Persuaders came to campus? The Persuaders are union avoidance specialists....
Workers Wanted A Union. Then The Mysterious Men Showed Up.
How a pair of “union avoidance” consultants using fake names turned a small Midwestern workplace upside down.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/workers-wanted-a-union-then-the-mysterious-men-showed-up_n_64b7dd60e4b0dcb4cab68347
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.