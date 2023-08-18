FCC Sign
The faculty at Frederick Community College has voted to form a union and will file official paperwork at a rally on Monday, the Maryland affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers announced Friday.

In a news release from AFT-Maryland, Greg Coldren, a math professor at the college, said that “the solidarity and power we are creating with our union will ensure our protection.”

Aslan19

Well, there goes tuition rates. [sad]

public-redux
public-redux

Does this include adjunct faculty?

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

I wonder if The Persuaders came to campus? The Persuaders are union avoidance specialists....

Workers Wanted A Union. Then The Mysterious Men Showed Up.

How a pair of “union avoidance” consultants using fake names turned a small Midwestern workplace upside down.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/workers-wanted-a-union-then-the-mysterious-men-showed-up_n_64b7dd60e4b0dcb4cab68347

