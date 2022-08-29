Frederick Community College last week debuted a new system for distributing free food to students in need.
Frederick Community College last week debuted a new system for distributing free food to students in need.
The college's 18 "food lockers" are stocked each week with items like pasta, canned meat and vegetables, peanut butter and more.
FCC sends out a sign-up link to students each week. The first 18 of those who indicate an interest in the food each week will receive a locker number, a code and a deadline for picking up the food.
For years, FCC has had a food pantry, said Benita Rashaw, the college's associate vice president of student affairs. But the food lockers differ in several key ways, she said.
First, the food pantry is only open until about 4:30 p.m. each day, and students need to speak with staff members to access the items there.
The food lockers, meanwhile, are open into the evenings, making them more accessible for students who take night classes.
Plus, students can pick up their items without talking to anyone.
“I think that would encourage them to do it, versus going to an office to speak to someone,” Rashaw said.
The system could remove the shame or embarrassment some people feel about accessing the food pantry, she said.
The lockers are stocked with food that's meant to be prepared at home, whereas the pantry is stocked with grab-and-go snacks like fruit cups and granola bars.
Jermaine Chapman, an FCC student studying drug and alcohol counseling, said in an interview Monday that the lockers have been "very helpful."
Chapman is on a limited income, he said, and the food in the lockers has alleviated some financial stress for him.
"This is an opportunity for me to not stress about eating or paying my bills," he said.
Rashaw said more than half of the lockers had been assigned to students by the end of last week. Her department is still getting the word out about them, she said.
The college plans to track the data and keep tabs on demand. Rashaw said she hopes to install another locker on the campus sometime this semester.
In an emailed statement, FCC President Annesa Payne Cheek wrote that "food insecurity among college students is a critical national issue."
“What we know is that in order for students to achieve their personal and career goals, we need to provide them with holistic support services that address their academic and non-academic needs," she wrote. "When our students do not have reliable access to affordable, nutritious food, it impacts their ability to focus, engage, and learn."
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
Education reporter
Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.
