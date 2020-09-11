The Frederick Community College Foundation has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Ausherman Family Foundation to provide scholarships to students in trade programs and offer emergency financial assistance to students who need it through the Student Success Fund.
Through the grant, FCC students can receive a $500 scholarship for each course they are enrolled in within an FCC trade program. Courses are in the areas of construction, electrical, welding and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).
Scholarships will be available for both the fall and spring semesters.
The Student Success Fund supports FCC students facing a financial crisis that puts them in danger of dropping out.
“The Ausherman Family Foundation helps our community and its members in countless ways through its generous giving, initiatives, and projects,” FCC President Elizabeth Burmaster said in a statement. “We are grateful to receive these grants which will help make higher education possible for many students.”
As an added bonus, if the FCC Foundation raises $10,000 for the Student Success Fund from other donors, the Ausherman Family Foundation will match that, bringing the grant to $40,000.
