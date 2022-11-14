A federal grant will support child care for Frederick Community College students over the next four years.

The $116,000 package, announced last month, represents the renewal of a grant first awarded in 2018, said Fred Hockenberry, FCC’s executive director of auxiliaries and procurement.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

These are women who chose to have their babies under difficult circumstances and are going to school to provide a stable home for them. If the pro-life folks don’t support programs like this generously they’re not pro-life.

