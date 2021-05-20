Frederick Community College (FCC) is accepting applications for the Shields Music Scholarship Awards, which provides funding for music lessons to school-aged children and FCC students.
The scholarships allow students to take lessons in piano, woodwinds, brass, strings, percussion and voice taught by FCC faculty from the music department.
Lessons for fall 2021 will be offered in a hybrid model, and instructors will discuss options and provide lessons in a format that works best for each student. The learning model for the spring semester will be determined at a later date.
Marjory Serrano, the Shields program coordinator, said in a statement the college is grateful for the opportunity to provide scholarships to students, with support from the George L. Shields Foundation. Scholarships have been offered through the Shield's foundation since 2000.
“It’s amazing to see how much these students learn and grow during the year under the guidance of our talented music faculty,” she said.
Applications and more information on available scholarships can be found on the FCC website, frederick.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.