Frederick Community College is accepting applications for its Parents Lead program, which provides financial assistance to parents who want to earn a degree.
Parents who are accepted into the program receive scholarships that can be used for child care expenses while they attend FCC classes or for other costs associated with raising a child.
Jane Ngu, a current FCC student who is part of the Parents Lead program, said at first she was hesitant to return to college because of childcare costs.
“When I got to FCC, I realized that financial aid and other scholarships such as Parents Lead greatly assisted me. Now that I am in the program, I get to meet other parents like me which gives me the courage to forge ahead,” Ngu said in a prepared statement.
In addition to financial assistance, the Parents Lead program also provides specialized curriculum and advising services geared toward supporting student parents.
“We know it’s a challenge for parents to find the time to devote to their own dreams when they are raising a family,” FCC President Elizabeth Burmaster said in a statement. “By enrolling at FCC and working toward their degree, they are bettering themselves and setting their families up for the best possible future.”
The program includes a combination of online and on-campus evening or daytime classes and can be completed in as few as five semesters. Additional financial aid is also available to assist eligible students at FCC with tuition and fees.
The program’s next cohort will begin in the fall. Space is limited.
Anyone interested must complete an online application by July 1. The application and more information about the program can be found on the FCC website.
