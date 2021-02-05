After seven years as the head of Frederick Community College (FCC), Elizabeth Burmaster will step down as the college’s president in July, the school announced Friday.
Burmaster has worked in public education for 45 years. Twelve of those years were spent serving as the president of community colleges both in Maryland and Wisconsin. She is a Frederick native and graduate of Frederick County Public Schools.
During Burmaster’s tenure as FCC president, 82 new articulation agreements between FCC and four-year colleges and universities were created, according to college officials. These agreements have provided pathways for FCC students who want to continue their education at a four-year institution. Additionally, per-credit tuition under Burmaster has remained relatively stable. In 2014, the college’s rate was $112 per credit. It is currently $128.
FCC also developed and implemented a Facilities Master Plan under Burmaster, and funding was redirected from new construction to renovation and remodeling of existing facilities. The renovation of the Monroe Center for Continuing Education and Workforce Development was included in that plan.
“Under President Burmaster’s experienced leadership, FCC has provided affordable, outstanding higher education and workforce development for the diverse Frederick County community,” John Molesworth, chair of the FCC Board of Trustees, said in a prepared statement. “We are grateful to her for moving FCC forward during the past seven years.” The FCC dual enrollment program also saw growth under Burmaster’s leadership, going from 111 students in 2014 to more than 1,200 FCPS students dually enrolled this fall.
In a letter announcing her retirement, Burmaster called her time at FCC a joy and said she and her husband will take over the role of full-time grandparents and explore interests that they previously had to put aside due to their demanding careers.
“My heart is filled with gratitude for the experiences of my career in public education,” she said. “It has been my honor to serve this community which I will forever love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.