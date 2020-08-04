The Frederick Community College Mid-Atlantic Center for Emergency Management and Public Safety has received a state grant to continue and enhance its Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness training programs.
The $46,000 grant from the state Department of Education will increase opportunities for students to participate in career and technical education (CTE) programs, earn college credit and obtain industry credentials, according to a news release.
“Access to this critical training improves our local and national security and supports national preparedness goals," FCC President Elizabeth Burmaster said in a statement.
Kathy Francis, the executive director of the center, agreed.
“Homeland security and emergency preparedness are emerging disciplines with changing policy and growing knowledge bases reflected in programs at the local, state and federal levels,” Francis said. "This grant will...ensure students receive the current, relevant and innovative training necessary in the homeland security and emergency preparedness fields.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.