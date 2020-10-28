Frederick Community College has signed an agreement with Southern New Hampshire University that will ease the transfer process and provide a tuition discount for students who graduate from FCC and go on to attend SNHU.
The agreement will allow FCC graduates to transfer up to 90 credits toward an online bachelor’s degree program at SNHU. Credits from courses where a C- or higher was earned will be transferable.
Additionally, FCC alumni, employees and family members will receive a 10 percent tuition discount as well as a waiver of the SNHU application fee.
“We continually work with other higher education institutions to ensure our graduates have a variety of options when it comes to transferring," FCC President Elizabeth Burmaster said in a statement.
For more information on the partnership and to find a list of program pathways visit the FCC website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.