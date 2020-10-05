Frederick Community College’s student-run restaurant, 200 Monroe, will begin offering to-go meals to the public.
The service will begin on Oct. 8, and meals will be available for pick-up every Thursday until Dec. 3.
Meals can be ordered online and will include a first course, entree and dessert. Drinks can also be ordered. The meals will cost between $16 and $28 depending on the chosen entree, and as in years past, the all-inclusive price will include tax and tip.
Customers may choose a soup or salad for their first course. For the entree, the choices are Swiss chard cannelloni, roast chicken, flank steak or shrimp crab cake. All meals are prepared by students enrolled in FCC’s Hospitality, Culinary, and Tourism Institute.
“We are thrilled to be able to open 200 Monroe and allow our students to safely serve the public with delicious dinners to go,” Elizabeth DeRose, HCTI program manager, said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity for the public to enjoy gourmet meals at a reasonable price and let our students display all the incredible skills they have learned during their time in our program.”
Meals can be ordered online Friday through Wednesday each week. The deadline for submitting an order will be each Wednesday at 5 p.m. Customers are encouraged to place their orders as early as possible as there will be a limited number of meals available each week.
For more information and to order online, go to www.toasttab.com/200-monroe/v3.
