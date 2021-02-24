Frederick Community College students are invited to apply for the 8th Annual Business Plan Contest, through which they can win scholarship money from M&T Bank.
The contest is set up similarly to the popular television show "Shark Tank" and students will be asked to present their business plan to a panel of judges.
Judges will then select the first, second, and third place winners, who will receive scholarships in the amount of $2,500, $1,500, or $1,000, respectively.
Scholarship money can be used at FCC or a transfer college. The contest will be held virtually this year and is sponsored by M&T Bank and the FCC Foundation. FCC President Elizabeth Burmaster said in a statement she is grateful to both M&T Bank and the FCC Foundation for making this fun and exciting contest a possibility every year.
“Over the last eight years, M&T Bank has provided thousands of dollars in scholarship money for our students. We thank them for recognizing the power of higher education and for helping our students reach their academic and career goals,” she said.
To enter the contest, students must complete an online application by March 26. Final written plans must be submitted by April 16, and the finalists will be notified by April 23. The final presentations of the plans will take place on April 28 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. online, through technology that all finalists will have access to.
Individuals and teams of two students can enter and teams will split scholarship awards equally.
More information about the contest including instructions and rules can be found on FCC's website or by contacting Professor Larry Devan at ldevan@frederick.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.