On Tuesday, Frederick Community College will host its Bakery Pop-Up at the 200 Monroe Restaurant for people to buy the baked goods students have been making during the semester.
The baked goods for sale will include cookies, macarons, breads, rolls, brownies, cheesecakes and danishes, Missy Miller, an adjunct baking and pastry professor at the Hospitality, Culinary, and Tourism Institute at FCC, said in an interview Thursday.
“We want to teach them how to produce the … same quality and quantity, you know, for the products that are being sold to the public,” Miller said.
The proceeds from the pop-up will go toward scholarships for the Institute, Miller said.
The baked goods on sale will be a combination of ones that are made the same day and goods baked during the semester and stored properly to remain fresh, Miller said.
Many large-scale bakeries bake large quantities of goods, then preserve them for future sales, she said.
Part of the reason the pop-up exists is to sell the plethora of baked goods students made throughout the semester, Miller said. In fact, it was how it got started in the first place, she said.
All of the goods will be sold in bundles for a flat rate of $5. This will make it easier at checkout and promote more purchases, she said.
“We tried to make it affordable because we’re looking to unload the product, as well as, you know, encourage our shoppers to buy a variety and support our program,” Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.