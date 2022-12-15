Frederick Community College — which currently has interim employees leading its finance and human resources departments — will soon begin a search for an interim provost, a spokesperson said Thursday.
The college's current provost, Tony Hawkins, will leave his position on Dec. 31, FCC spokesperson Caroline Cole wrote in an email Thursday. The school hasn't yet launched a search for his replacement, but will do so soon, she said.
An interim provost will take over on Jan. 3, Cole said.
At FCC, the provost oversees the Academic Affairs, Continuing Education, and Workforce Development department, which includes all of the college's academic departments.
FCC is also searching for permanent vice presidents of both finance and HR. The college hopes to have those two positions filled by July 1, 2023, Cole said.
In the past, the two jobs were handled by one person, Cole said. That person left FCC earlier this year, she said, during the tenure of then-Interim FCC President Thomas Powell.
"As an interim president, Dr. Powell thought it would be more appropriate for FCC to wait until a permanent president was in place before starting the process of filling that role," Cole wrote, "so interims were named."
FCC President Annesa Cheek began her tenure on July 1 of this year.
The current interim vice president of finance is Amy Stake, and the current interim vice president of human resources is Marie Billie.
Maryrose Eannace has been named interim provost, according to Cole.
The college also has an interim chief information officer, according to an organizational chart on its website.
