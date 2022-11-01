Frederick County Public Schools students will no longer have to pay tuition to enroll in Frederick Community College courses, officials announced this week.
The change is mandated statewide by the 2021 passage of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, sweeping education legislation that is set to phase in over the next decade.
The roughly 1,600 FCPS students currently enrolled in FCC courses should expect a refund for this semester by the end of the month.
"It's incredible," Andrew McClain, FCC's Dual Enrollment and Early College Coordinator, said of the shift. "Dual enrollment is already centered around providing access and increasing equity in higher education, so eliminating even more of the financial barrier ... can only be seen as a good thing."
Most FCPS students take dual-enrollment courses at their high school campuses, rather than driving to FCC.
Those students have paid between $160 and $220 per class, McClain said in an interview Tuesday.
Students who take courses on FCC's campus had to pay between $350 and $450 per class, McClain said. The rate is higher because those courses are taught by FCC employees, not FCPS teachers, and students have to cover their own books and fees.
In the future, the high school-based courses will be free, and the FCC-based courses will cost between $80 and $115.
FCPS will pay students' tuition instead, meaning the Frederick County Board of Education will have to budget for the costs starting in fiscal year 2024.
The Blueprint means school systems across the state will have to cover other costs related to college and career readiness, too, including fees for Advanced Placement tests or certification exams.
"It's pretty extensive," FCPS Budget Director Heather Clabaugh said in an interview Tuesday.
The district is working to quantify how much the changes will cost. Some — but not all — of the necessary funding will come from the state, Clabaugh said.
Removing tuition costs may mean more students will sign up for the courses, Clabaugh added.
"That's a hard thing to estimate right now," Clabaugh said, "because it's so brand new."
Dual-enrollment courses were already free for students who qualify for free and reduced-price meals.
Kafui Ameko, a senior at Frederick High School, enrolled in the joint FCPS-FCC Early College Program last year. That means she's attending FCC full-time, and will graduate in the spring with an associate's degree in chemistry and biology in addition to her high school diploma.
Her sister is enrolled in the program, too. Ameko said it felt good to know that her parents wouldn't have to continue paying tuition for courses for both of them.
Plus, she said, the announcement will be a relief to her friends in the program, some of whom hold part-time jobs to help pay their tuition.
"More students are able to see themselves as college students now that this barrier is down," he said.
FCPS frequently touts its dual-enrollment program as one of the largest in the state. The number of students in dual-enrollment courses has nearly doubled in the past six years.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
