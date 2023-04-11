Tony Hawkins, who recently left his role as provost at Frederick Community College, is one of four finalists to lead a Massachusetts community college.
Holyoke Community College, near Springfield, Massachusetts, announced Hawkins as a finalist in a recent news re;ease, which said Hawkins was FCC’s provost and vice president of academic affairs, continuing education and workforce development.
