Tony Hawkins, who recently left his role as provost at Frederick Community College, is one of four finalists to lead a community college in Massachusetts.
Holyoke Community College, near Springfield, Massachusetts, announced Hawkins as a finalist in a recent news release.
The release said Hawkins was FCC's provost and vice president of academic affairs, continuing education and workforce development.
FCC spokesperson Caroline Cole said Tuesday that Hawkins is a former provost and he began a sabbatical in December.
According to Holyoke Community College's news release, Hawkins was scheduled to visit the college on Tuesday and Wednesday this week for tours, presentations, forums and interviews.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.