Frederick Community College (FCC) will raise its per-credit tuition rate by $1 for in-county students for the 2021-2022 school year.
The raise was approved by the college’s Board of Trustees at their monthly meeting.
In-county students will be charged $129 per credit for next school year. Although it is only a $1 increase compared to this year’s rate, it is a $9 increase from 2018, when the rate was set at $120.
The board also approved a $2 increase to credit rates for out-of-county students and a $3 increase for out-of-state students. According to FCC, dual enrollment courses will continue to be 75 percent of the in-county tuition rates for classes that occur on campus or are taught by FCC faculty. High school-based courses that are taught by Frederick County Public Schools faculty will cost 43 percent of the in-county tuition rate.
The increase in tuition is in line with increases that have happened over the past four years, according to Caroline Cole, a spokeswoman for the college. Cole said since 2018, tuition increases have been between $1 and $3.
“The FCC Board of Trustees is committed to increasing access and affordability for a community college education. Keeping tuition and fee increases as little as possible enhances that mission,” Cole said in an email.
Enrollment at the college is also expected to increase post-pandemic after a significant decline was seen for the current school year.
Search for presidentIn addition to approving the credit tuition increase, FCC trustees also green-lighted college administration to begin soliciting proposals from national search firms to lead FCC’s presidential search.
Current college president Elizabeth Burmaster announced her retirement in February. She will officially leave her post in July.
Once search firms submit their proposals, an evaluation committee formed by representatives of different college employee groups and administration will recommend one firm to the trustees, who will approve the selection.
Trustee April Miller said she hopes FCC is able to find a search firm that reflects the values of the college and the wider Frederick community. She also thanked Burmaster for her dedication to the college for the past seven years.
“I hope we can find another fabulous leader that can keep us moving forward...the amazing things you’ve done here, I’ve been really proud to be a part of it,” Miller said.
