Frederick Community College will hold a fundraising day to benefit Ukrainians impacted by the war with Russia this Wednesday.
The fundraising day will also include a moment of silence in honor of the Ukrainian people, a release from the college says.
The fundraising day will kick off March 9 with community members gathering for the moment of silence in the quad on the main campus, located between the entrance of the campus’ Athletics Center and the back of Linganore Hall.
Funds raised will be managed by the FCC Foundation, and will be divided equally between Direct Relief and Save the Children, two organizations which are providing direct support to Ukrainians, the release says.
Donations can be made in a number of ways. A page on FCC’s website, frederick.edu, will accept donations online. Those on-campus can also make donations in person, with either cash or checks.
Those donating cash can drop their donations off at drop boxes in the FCC Center for Student Engagement in the campus’ student center, or at the FCC Foundation Office in Annapolis Hall.
Those donating checks, meanwhile, should make them out to the FCC Foundation and include “Ukraine” in the memo line. Checks should be brought to the FCC Foundation Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.