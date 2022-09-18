Latino Festival
Chikitaki, led by Aurea Urteaga, middle, performs a children’s show at the 14th annual Latino Festival at Frederick Community College’s athletic center on Sunday.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Men waved their sombreros and women flapped their colorful skirts as they danced “Jarabe Tapatío,” or the Mexican hat dance, Sunday afternoon at the 14th Annual Latino Festival.

“Jarabe Tapatío” is the national dance of Mexico, and at Frederick Community College, spectators were clapping and some were dancing along as they watched the pairs weave through each other.

