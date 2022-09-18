Men waved their sombreros and women flapped their colorful skirts as they danced “Jarabe Tapatío,” or the Mexican hat dance, Sunday afternoon at the 14th Annual Latino Festival.
“Jarabe Tapatío” is the national dance of Mexico, and at Frederick Community College, spectators were clapping and some were dancing along as they watched the pairs weave through each other.
“We would like to have everybody to join with us, not just the Latino community, but we want to invite everybody to be here all together and enjoy all the different things that this melting pot allows us to have,” Ana Maria Pinzon, an organizer, said.
The festival’s date is purposely chosen to be in line with Hispanic Heritage Month, one of the festival’s organizers Jeanie Cronin, 72, said. Every year, they try to showcase as much as they could of Latino and Hispanic culture, from vendors to food to music.
It’s not just for Latino-Hispanic heritage to be celebrated, she said, but for non-Latinos as well, so they can learn and appreciate Latino culture, Cronin said.
Visitors munched on elotes — Mexican street corn smothered in a mayonnaise-like sauce, cheese, chili powder and lime — as they meandered around the campus. Music blasted as they sought shelter from the sun under trees and stands.
Under one such stand, Cynthia Sorto, 38, was selling trinkets, clothes and jewelry from her business Lunniaya Arts and Crafts. They are all inspired by Mexican and Mayan culture, she said. Sorto works with different types of clay to make her wares, as well as paint. Her mother makes bracelets.
On a jean jacket and hanging around her stand were brightly colored skulls decorated with floral designs known as Mexican sugar skulls. She said she really wanted to showcase them, since, in her words, Mexican culture is more than things like tacos.
“That is something that I would like to share and you know, have people understand the real meaning that it is something very spiritual and has nothing to do with evil or anything like that,” she said.
And that uniqueness of her Mexican heritage was what made the Latino festival important, she said. “Latino” is a big umbrella to describe a large group of people, but with each country comes a different culture, she said.
A trio of friends visiting from Washington, D.C., agreed. Tereca McFadden, Carmen Hernandez and Patricia Torres were visiting the festival during their day trip to Frederick. McFadden is from Bolivia, and Hernandez and Torres are from Venezuela.
While they enjoyed the general ambiance of the festival, they said it was very much centered around Central American culture. However, they understood that it could be difficult for every Latin American country to be showcased.
“I liked that there are more and more Latino festivals, but at the same time, people think that ‘Latino’ is a concept and ‘Latino’ is so [many] different personalities,” Torres said. “And there are things we all have in common, but at the same time, we are all different.”
In the background, the bright oranges, pinks and purples of the traditional Mexican dances gave way to the clean, blue and white dresses of El Salvador. The women performed “El Sombrero Azul,” another traditional dance.
Sandra Oblitas, director of Kasandra Cultural Center and was performing the dances, said they tried to pick the dances and songs that were most emblematic of different Latino countries.
They also performed bachata, salsa and merengue as they invited audience members to dance along and learn. The group was proud to perform, she said, especially since they could educate people about other cultures through what Oblitas thought was the best way: movement and dance.
And that could be seen in the dancing group itself, she said. Some of the dancers weren’t Latino or were from other countries than where the traditional dance was from, she said.
“We have other guys that are from different countries from Latin America, but at that time when they had to represent Mexico, for instance, they became, you know, from that country and they tried to represent it the most,” she said.
And music is one of the unifiers when it comes to Latino culture, Jenaro Melendez said. An Ellicott City resident and a Puerto Rico native, Melendez made his first trip to the festival on Sunday.
He was lounging with a snow cone as he mentioned he saw a classmate way back from when he went to school in Puerto Rico.
Like Torres, he emphasized the individuality of his homeland, like the salsa music, but he also noted how Latino culture is connected.
“Every country has different traditions, but the principle things is music, the language and the food...” Melendez said.
