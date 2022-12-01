Rick Poloway found out he was HIV-positive at a time when the diagnosis may as well have been a death sentence.
It was at the start of 1990, well before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved PrEP — a medication highly effective at preventing people from contracting the disease — and many other drugs proven to help people diagnosed with the virus live long, healthy lives.
Before contracting the virus himself, Poloway, who then lived in Baltimore, had survivor’s guilt after watching so many of his friends die from AIDS. When a nurse tried telling him he was positive, he said, she burst into tears.
The stigma was terrible. His friends often served him food off paper plates when they had him over for dinner. They’d throw away utensils he used and glasses he drank from.
Family members didn’t want to be around him, because they were afraid he'd bleed on them.
But even then, Poloway said, he was always open about his status. He didn’t want to be in the closet about anything — including his diagnosis.
“I made it my business to be out and proud,” said Poloway, who now lives in Adamstown. “And obnoxious about it.”
Poloway shared his story with The Frederick News-Post on Thursday before speaking on a panel at a World AIDS Day event hosted by the Frederick HIV Coalition at the Frederick Community College Student Center.
Since 1988, World AIDS Day has been observed across the country to support people living with HIV, honor those who have died from an AIDS-related illness and garner awareness for the ongoing fight against the virus.
The theme for this year’s event was “Rock the Ribbon” — a call to people who aren’t HIV-positive to learn more about the virus, get involved with HIV initiatives and help destigmatize the virus.
Although the stigma surrounding the virus has changed since Poloway was diagnosed three decades ago, it still very much exists, said Alex Biggus, director of the Frederick HIV Coalition.
Employers cannot legally fire people for being HIV-positive, but it still happens, Biggus said. There are doctors who don’t know what PrEP is.
Some people use words like “clean” and “dirty” when talking about someone’s HIV status.
“The way that people use that fearmongering to attack LGBT people still is very much there,” he said. “And that prevents people from getting tested, that prevents people from wanting to talk about it, which doesn’t help.”
On Thursday, staff members from the Frederick County Health Department offered free HIV testing at the Student Center. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone — regardless of risk factors — get tested for the virus at least once between the ages of 13 and 64.
Before the panel discussion began, Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer used facts to bust myths about HIV and AIDS and shared information about the spread of the virus in Frederick County.
Last year, she said, 11 more people were diagnosed with the virus in Frederick County, bringing the total number who were HIV-positive in the county to 498. The county has a low rate of the virus, compared to other counties in Maryland.
Black people are disproportionately much more likely to test positive for the virus in the county than white or Hispanic people, according to data Brookmyer shared.
“We can do better,” she said.
Debra Kelly, a lifelong Frederick resident who is HIV-positive, joined Brookmyer and Poloway on the panel.
Before speaking on the panel, she shared with the News-Post the story of her diagnosis and how she’s seen medical treatment for the virus advance over the years.
She has never had any complications from living with HIV, she said. She takes her medication every morning — she has never missed a dose, she said — and now, her viral load is undetectable, meaning she can’t pass the virus to others.
"Today, there's hope," she said.
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.