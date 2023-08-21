The full-time faculty at Frederick Community College on Monday filed paperwork with the state Public Employee Relations Board declaring their intent to form a union.
A majority of the full-time faculty members voted earlier this week to petition the board for recognition, according to organizers. The board is now tasked with verifying that more than 50% of the employees desire the union to be their exclusive representative.
In an email to The Frederick News-Post on Monday, Frederick Community College spokesperson Caroline Cole wrote that the school “supports the rights of all employees regarding their ability to engage in the collective bargaining process.”
The full-time faculty members at FCC will be represented by the state arm of the American Federation of Teachers, according to AFT-Maryland President Kenya Campbell.
Though Monday marked a victory for the full-time faculty members at FCC, part-time faculty and other nonexempt staff members must vote to unionize independently if they wish to participate in collective bargaining.
Other FCC staff including supervisors, officers, student assistants and confidential employees are still ineligible to unionize under state law.
AFT-Maryland represents more than 18,000 professionals across multiple fields, according to the organization’s website. The AFT is affiliated with the larger AFL-CIO, which is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
The FCC vote comes after a new state law granting community college employees the right to organize took effect on July 1. The full-time faculty members at nearby Howard Community College also filed to unionize Monday, Campbell said.
“We are so thrilled to join them in partnership as together we face this significant moment,” Kelly Trigger, an English professor who has worked at FCC for more than 30 years, said at a rally on campus on Monday.
According to Trigger, the full-time faculty members at FCC are hoping to address several issues in their first union-negotiated contract. Through collective bargaining, the faculty hopes to gain better health coverage, guaranteed personal days and higher salaries.
Last year, the college’s board of trustees voted to increase employee wages by at least 2% after a compensation study found substantial variation between the minimum and maximum pay for the same roles. The same study also found that most FCC employees fall at the bottom end of the pay scale.
In addition to advocating for fair contracts, the union will also focus on improving the relationship between FCC faculty and the school’s administration.
Several speakers at Monday’s rally referenced the alleged maltreatment of FCC employees under the leadership of Elizabeth Burmaster, the college’s former president who stepped down in 2021.
“I’m not a union person,” said Mary Rolle, a former FCC professor of criminal justice who now serves as the Frederick County register of wills. “However, based on what Burmaster did and what this board did to the faculty at this college, I support the union.”
According to the American Federation of Teachers, the collective bargaining unit for FCC’s full-time employees would be officially certified within 30 days.
“Without having collective bargaining — without having a seat at the table — where would we be?,” Campbell asked the crowd, many of whom wore blue and white to Monday’s rally in a nod to the AFT colors. “It trickles down to our students not getting what they need.”
(5) comments
What about the adjuncts? They are always poorly paid. No college or university can exist without adjuncts.
Agreed
Quote:
"Other FCC staff including supervisors, officers, student assistants and confidential employees are still ineligible to unionize under state law."
"Confidential employees?" Do tell. [cool]
As for tuition increases, they will happen with or without a union.
I have no idea what the average salary is for a full-time professor at FCC, or how it compares with other area community colleges. If it is close, then collective bargaining will have little/no effect. If their salary is relatively low, it will almost certainly be increased -- as it should be.
People have nothing to fear from unions. It's not as if union members can make wild demands and have them met. If the employer (FCC) does not agree with the union's proposals, a neutral arbitrator(s) is brought in. An arbitrator would lose their job if they consistently favored one side over the other. If employee pay is already reasonable, any increases are typically limited to inflation and/or a COLA.
As I said previously, welcome to the time of increased tuition at FCC.
As I said previously, ah, a testable hypothesis.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.