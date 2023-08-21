FCC Union
Frederick Community College faculty member Kelly Trigger addresses the crowd at a rally on Monday afternoon. A majority of the school's full-time faculty voted last week to form a collective bargaining unit.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The full-time faculty at Frederick Community College on Monday filed paperwork with the state Public Employee Relations Board declaring their intent to form a union.

A majority of the full-time faculty members voted earlier this week to petition the board for recognition, according to organizers. The board is now tasked with verifying that more than 50% of the employees desire the union to be their exclusive representative.

lynnemezzo

What about the adjuncts? They are always poorly paid. No college or university can exist without adjuncts.

public-redux

Agreed

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"Other FCC staff including supervisors, officers, student assistants and confidential employees are still ineligible to unionize under state law."

"Confidential employees?" Do tell. [cool]

As for tuition increases, they will happen with or without a union.

I have no idea what the average salary is for a full-time professor at FCC, or how it compares with other area community colleges. If it is close, then collective bargaining will have little/no effect. If their salary is relatively low, it will almost certainly be increased -- as it should be.

People have nothing to fear from unions. It's not as if union members can make wild demands and have them met. If the employer (FCC) does not agree with the union's proposals, a neutral arbitrator(s) is brought in. An arbitrator would lose their job if they consistently favored one side over the other. If employee pay is already reasonable, any increases are typically limited to inflation and/or a COLA.

Aslan19

As I said previously, welcome to the time of increased tuition at FCC.

public-redux

As I said previously, ah, a testable hypothesis.

