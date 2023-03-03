During a visit to Frederick on Friday, Maryland Gov. Wes. Moore said he wanted to partner with the county to address school construction funding, educator shortages and more.
Moore, a Democrat, toured Frederick Community College's newly renovated health sciences building on Wednesday, joined by members of his cabinet and a crowd of local elected officials.
The tour was part of the governor's "cabinet meeting road tour," during which his cabinet will hold meetings in different regios of the state each month.
In an interview after Friday's event, Moore said he was impressed by FCC's new facilities and that "it's always good getting back to Frederick."
"This is one of the true jewels of our state," Moore said.
The health labs at FCC's Linganore Hall feature interactive spaces with mannequins that react to students' actions.
As Moore watched a pair of nursing students work through a simulation on Friday, their mannequin patient went into anaphylactic shock — his tongue swelled up and his heartbeat quickened.
The renovation cost about $11.5 million in state and county funding. Moore said it was money well spent, and that the state-of-the-art facility would benefit the community for years.
"The return on that investment — we're not just seeing now, we're going to see for generations to come," he said.
Frederick County Public Schools, meanwhile, is struggling to adapt its aging portfolio of buildings to a fast-growing student population. Though school construction funding formulas are complex, Moore said, he wanted to work with county officials to address the problem.
Moore said he spoke with County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, D, about that very topic during Wednesday's event.
"We can make investments in curriculum adjustments and make sure that strong partnerships exist," Moore said, "but if you still have students who are going to school in aging buildings, if you still have students who are in institutions of education that are not really sending the right message about what we hope for them, then we're going to repeatedly miss the point."
Moore also expressed concern about an ongoing shortage of educators in Frederick County and across Maryland, a problem that prompted his administration to introduce the Maryland Educator Shortage Act of 2023.
The bill would set targets for teacher recruitment and retention, establish a program to help school support employees earn classroom certifications and more.
Moore said the legislation could help make up for ways in which The Blueprint for Maryland's Future — a sweeping set of education reforms that include mandatory teacher salary increases — was "just not going fast enough."
After his tour at FCC, Moore and his cabinet headed to "attend a presentation at Quantum Loophole," according to the governor's public schedule. That event was not open to the press.
Quantum Loophole is a company looking to build a campus of data centers on the 2,200-acre former site of the Alcoa Eastalco smelting facility.
Moore said he supports bringing data centers to the state.
"Maryland should be the home of growing industries," he said. "There is no better home [for] all of these things and all of these builds than the state of Maryland."
The governor also said Frederick County residents could look forward to continued investment from the state.
"I think the fact that we brought the entire cabinet here, it should be a statement from both myself and the lieutenant governor," Moore said. "People can and should expect more support."
