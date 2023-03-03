Governor Visits FCC
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore laughs as an interactive medical training mannequin “talks” to him, with a personalized message, as he and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, standing next to Moore, visit Frederick Community College’s recently remodeled Linganore Hall on Friday. Maggie Remsberg, left, and Nicole Escalante, both FCC nursing students, worked on the mannequin as instructor Stacie Heflin monitored.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

During a visit to Frederick on Friday, Maryland Gov. Wes. Moore said he wanted to partner with the county to address school construction funding, educator shortages and more.

Moore, a Democrat, toured Frederick Community College's newly renovated health sciences building on Wednesday, joined by members of his cabinet and a crowd of local elected officials.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

