Music videos have long been a staple of modern entertainment. From Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to Britney Spears’ “...Baby One More Time” to Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies”, all have shaped the music of a generation and become iconic in pop culture.
Jack LeBlanc, 18, hopes to one day contribute to this infamous list.
The Tuscarora High School graduate has plans to study cinematography in college. He said he’s always enjoyed movies and television shows.
“I really like the idea of how you can tell a story through shots and how things are framed,” LeBlanc said.
It was Childish Gambino’s “This is America” music video however, which addresses gun violence and racism in the U.S., that inspired him to specifically focus on that area of film work.
“I think there’s a lot of people that overlook [music video cinematography]. If you look at “This is America”, that music video took off, everyone was talking about it and the subplots and things going on in the background,” Le Blanc said. “That really inspired me because there’s so many things you can do to tell a bigger story.”
LeBlanc went through the Television/Multimedia Production Program at the Frederick County Public Schools Career and Technology Center (CTC) and plans to attend Frederick Community College in the Fall.
At CTC, LeBlanc produced many videos including a short film called “Earworm” about a singer who deals with the challenges and hardships of the music industry in the 1980’s. LeBlanc edited the film and said he loved overlaying 80’s music into the film.
Finding the right music is like fitting to puzzle pieces together, LeBlanc said.
“When you find the right music to mix with what you filmed I think it’s just a special feeling because you’ve found what goes together and if you use the right music you can turn something that was good into something that’s really, really great,” he said.
Along with “This is America,” LeBlanc said he music videos that aren’t simply about the song.
“The ones that don’t necessarily go with the song itself. It just tells a story that adds to the song, especially the next time you listen to it, those I find enjoyable,” LeBlanc said.
The Tuscarora High tennis player said the final months of his senior year were difficult simply because he wasn’t able to produce videos as often and didn’t have the equipment to film at home. He ended up writing a lot of scripts and turning them in, he said. He feels like he never got closure on his senior year.
“I’m not going to be able to walk down my old halls anymore and say hi to my friends on my way to class, and that seems kind of weird to me that that chapter of my life has finished without any sort of ending,” LeBlanc said. “If I had known that my last day was back in March, I would have seized it better.”
But the time off did give him a renewed sense of appreciation for his friends and what his generation has gone through.
“It’s kind of a special thing because if anyone asks you, you’re going to be like I graduated the year of coronavirus. Not everyone can say that, so that’s the way that I’ve been trying to look at it,” LeBlanc said.
