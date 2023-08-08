FCC Chef
Chef Gérard Pangaud, who was once the youngest 2 Michelin-star chef and the first in America, is joining FCC’s adjunct faculty for the fall of 2023. He has created and operated top-rated restaurants in Paris, New York City and Washington.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Chef Gérard Pangaud has cooked for rock stars and U.S. presidents, operated restaurants from Paris to New York City and earned two Michelin stars.

In the fall, he'll teach at Frederick Community College.

sevenstones1000

What wonderful news!

lynnemezzo

I’d sign up for his classes just to be taught by him. Michelin stars don’t come easily!

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

FCC just got very lucky.

public-redux
public-redux

Outstanding! Thank you for passing on your knowledge.

