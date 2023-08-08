Chef Gérard Pangaud has cooked for rock stars and U.S. presidents, operated restaurants from Paris to New York City and earned two Michelin stars.
In the fall, he'll teach at Frederick Community College.
Pangaud — who was at one time the youngest person to have two Michelin stars and the first chef with that honor to work in the U.S. — moved to Frederick about three years ago, leaving his longtime home of Washington, D.C.
He and his wife were searching for a "charming city" within an hour of the nation's capital, he said in an interview Tuesday. Frederick fit the bill.
Pangaud said he was impressed with Frederick's restaurant scene, and he hopes to make it even better by helping train future chefs.
"I think it's very important for the community," he said. "We're all working for the same thing."
Pangaud will teach an advanced baking course, said Elizabeth DeRose, who manages FCC's Hospitality, Culinary and Tourism Institute. He'll also advise the college's baking and pastry program.
His arrival "couldn't come at a better time," DeRose said, since FCC is working on getting its baking and pastry program accredited through the American Culinary Federation. The college's culinary program was accredited in 2020.
Many culinary schools don't opt to work toward accreditation for their baking programs, DeRose said, and securing it would set FCC apart from other institutions.
FCC is also building a second lab kitchen at its culinary center that will be dedicated to baking classes, DeRose added. Pangaud is advising program leaders on the layout of the space, what equipment to purchase and more.
Pangaud first connected with FCC when attending a dinner at 200 Monroe, its student-run gourmet restaurant.
Last year, he started working there as a guest chef, performing cooking and baking demonstrations for students and helping to raise scholarship money.
"I've had the pleasure and honor of watching him interact with our students," DeRose said. "I was just terribly impressed with his balance and combination of humor, patience, storytelling, and really emphasizing the importance of every small, tiny thing that's important in a kitchen."
About the chef
Pangaud was born near Paris shortly after the end of the World War II, according to a biographical essay he wrote and sent to The Frederick News-Post.
His parents lived through scarcities that accompanied the German occupation of France. He said he grew up with a deep respect for food and a hatred for waste that continues to this day.
When he began pursuing his dream of becoming a chef, Pangaud said, he first had to train for a year as a baker. A foundation in baking gives young chefs a sense of organization and a well-rounded character that will aid them in a variety of culinary careers, he said.
Within the first year of opening his first restaurant in Paris, Pangaud and the restaurant were awarded one Michelin star, according to a press release from FCC.
Michelin stars are awarded for culinary excellence, and restaurants can earn up to three. The awards are coveted by chefs around the world.
In 1980, he moved his restaurant to Boulogne, France, and earned an additional Michelin star within a few months. He was 27 at the time.
Soon after, he cooked for the 1982 G7 Summit at the Palace of Versailles, serving food to Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher and other dignitaries.
"It was here that I first served what would become my signature dish: Poached Lobster with Sauternes, Ginger, and Lime," Pangaud wrote in the essay. "The most powerful, elegant dishes incorporate the four major tastes into a finely balanced symphony."
The meal earned a standing ovation at the summit, Pangaud wrote.
After moving to the U.S. and working in New York City restaurants, Pangaud opened his own eatery in Washington.
Gerard's Place received four James Beard nominations for best restaurant, and Pangaud received four nominations for best chef, during the restaurant's 13-year run. It closed in 2006.
Pangaud also served as a chef for the Ritz-Carlton hotel during his time in Washington.
Pangaud's philosophy as a chef centers around quality ingredients, he said in an interview, and he looks forward to passing that on to FCC students.
"Cooking is about creativity — and making a beautiful meal is about showing that you love someone," Pangaud wrote in his essay.
(4) comments
What wonderful news!
I’d sign up for his classes just to be taught by him. Michelin stars don’t come easily!
FCC just got very lucky.
Outstanding! Thank you for passing on your knowledge.
