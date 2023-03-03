The Maryland Department of Commerce on Thursday announced it would put $250,000 toward a training kitchen at Frederick Community College.
The grant was announced as part of a $1.6 million investment in tourism projects across the state. The money came from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration’s Travel, Tourism & Outdoor Recreation program, which used American Rescue Plan funding.
