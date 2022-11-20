Everett Tarmy is tired of fighting.
He is so much more than a trans person, he told a small crowd gathered inside Frederick Community College student center on Sunday evening. He is also a writer. An actor. An artist. A Dungeons & Dragons player, who wants to be an oceanographer and zoologist when he grows up.
Standing before a transgender rights flag pinned to the whiteboard of a classroom, Tarmy — who uses the pronouns “he” and “they” — told the group he wished he didn’t have to speak in front of them.
Not because he doesn’t love them, he said with a slight smile. But because he wishes the day they had come together to observe didn’t have to exist.
“I am 15,” he said. “And yet I have to live with the fact that if I had been born somewhere else, and made the decisions I have to this moment, I may not be alive to speak today.”
The Frederick Center held a vigil on Sunday to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day honoring the lives of trans and gender non-conforming people who have been killed in acts of bigotry and hatred.
The vigil came less than 24 hours after a gunman stormed an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, killing five and wounding 25.
The trauma from the violence was still fresh on Sunday night, said Glorie Cassutto, support programs director at The Frederick Center, which supports and advocates for the local LGBTQ community. The shooting only underscored the fact that gun violence and anti-LGBTQ violence “go hand-in-hand in America,” said Cassutto, who uses “they” and “she” pronouns.
“May those taken from us too soon be remembered in love and power by those who knew them and by our LGBTQ+ community as a whole,” they said.
At least 32 trans and gender non-conforming people have been killed in America this year, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Human Rights Campaign.
That number is likely an undercount, according to the campaign’s report, since trans and gender non-conforming people who are victims of violence are often not properly identified by the police or members of the media.
Since the Human Rights Campaign started tracking reports of violence against this population 10 years ago, the overwhelming majority of those killed have been Black. Most were also under the age of 35 and killed with a firearm.
Like Tarmy, Marcia Simpson, a trans woman, is also tired of fighting. She’s exhausted. And she’s angry.
But, she told those gathered for the vigil on Sunday, Transgender Day of Remembrance is not just about loss. It’s also about moving forward — “taking that loss and turning it into something beautiful.”
Near the end of Simpson’s remarks, she spoke specifically to the young queer people in the room.
“You are the realization of the dreams of countless generations who fought, struggled and died so that one day, you could be free,” she told them. “Free to live, free to love and free to just exist. You are beautiful and perfectly created.”
“When people try to take us one step back — which they will — we will push them three steps forward,” she continued. “You are never alone. You have generations of love with you.”
During the vigil, Madison Kemp sat quietly beside Simpson. For her, Transgender Day of Remembrance is not only a chance to mourn those who have died, she said, but to remember those who made it possible for others to be trans.
September marked one year since Kemp started gender-affirming hormone therapy. She started coming out as a trans woman on July 4 last year.
But though it took time for her to come out, Kemp said, she has been trans for her entire life. When she came out to her god-sister, she said, smiling at the memory, her god-sister told her that she had always known her identity.
Though it may take some members of her family some time to fully embrace her identity, Kemp said, her coworkers have been warm and supportive.
She encouraged anyone who is trans and closeted to seek out support groups — like the one she is a part of at The Frederick Center — and people who will affirm and support their identity.
They don’t have to suffer in silence, she said.
