Hood College Dinking Ceremony
Freshman Logan Burge, center, cheers while walking through Coffman Chapel following the dinking ceremony at Hood College on Sunday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Sunday afternoon’s ceremonies marked the end of a long weekend for Hood College’s incoming freshmen and new students.

Students crowded onto the steps of the Coffman Chapel for a class photo and gathered for a convocation ceremony in the Hodson Outdoor Theater, where they were welcomed to Frederick by County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor.

(5) comments

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

With apologies to Jimmy Durante

But they got tired of that, you know

Now here's a little tune that's goin' 'round

You can hear it all over town

They're singin'

Ink, a dink a dink, a dink a dink, a dink a doo

Oh what a tune for croonin'

Ink a dink a dink, a dink a dink, a dink a doo

It's got the whole world swoonin'

LuvFrederick

"where they were welcomed to Frederick by County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor." - seriously? These two represent nothing vaguely related to Frederick County/City.

Kerr Lockhart
Kerr Lockhart

Slang and customs from the 1910s is bound to feel old-fashioned. But there is a joy and an honor in maintaining continuity with those who have preceded you. Dink on, Hood froshes.

Greg F
Greg F

You think they would come up with a less stupid name for the whole thing. Kinda lame version of the Harry Potter hat sorting thing.

public-redux
public-redux

I always knew DINK as “double income, no kids”.

