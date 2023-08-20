Sunday afternoon’s ceremonies marked the end of a long weekend for Hood College’s incoming freshmen and new students.
Students crowded onto the steps of the Coffman Chapel for a class photo and gathered for a convocation ceremony in the Hodson Outdoor Theater, where they were welcomed to Frederick by County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor.
But before that, they got some funny hats.
Known as “dinks,” the green and white beanies are symbols of each new incoming class. The tradition of freshmen dinks dates back to at least the 1910s, but seems to have faded by the mid-1960s, according to the school’s website.
The dinks come in four colors: green, blue, red and yellow, each representing one of the school’s classes. The Class of 2023 that graduated in the spring also wore green, and the members of the incoming Class of 2027 will take over that color.
Freshmen used to have to wear their dinks for a week — or even a full semester — said Hood spokesman Mason Cavalier. Now they’re usually only brought out for special events, he said.
Sunday’s dinking ceremony and convocation were a chance to welcome new students, and introduce them to what being a Hood student is about both in and out of the classroom, President Andrea Chapdelaine said before the dinking ceremony started.
The freshmen moved in Friday. They spent the weekend getting settled to know each other and beginning to learn their way around Frederick, said Tammi Simpson, the school’s vice president of community and inclusivity.
There was a barbecue to say goodbye to their parents Friday evening. Many of the freshmen ventured out to explore downtown Frederick on Saturday.
They’ve been divided into small groups with student mentors who have been chosen to provide leadership and advice about campus resources and other facets of campus life, Simpson said.
“We know that it’s important for students to feel a part of the community,” she said.
Even with all the excitement, campus leaders know that the transition to college life will have its difficult moments. Chapdelaine said she reminds faculty to pay attention for signs that students are struggling with homesickness or other issues as they adjust to life on campus.
Janae Mack, an incoming nursing student from Baltimore, has a busy fall semester ahead. She’ll be taking classes including biology, anatomy, physiology, chemistry, Spanish and a freshman seminar. She said she enjoyed the weekend but was a little nervous about classes starting Monday.
Mack’s roommate is a former high school track teammate, and she has met a few of her teammates on Hood’s track team as well. So far, the people she’d met had been friendly but shy, she said.
Alex Kowalski, a junior peer mentor who had spent the weekend helping the freshmen settle into campus, said she’s told them to get out of their dorm rooms as much as possible and meet as many people as they can.
Her own dinking ceremony and convocation were held the year after the pandemic — a very different experience than the bustling scene on Sunday, Kowalski said. She had already met a few freshmen that she hopes to keep in touch with as long as she’s at Hood, she said.
Victoria Rego, a biology and pre-med student from Massachusetts, said she was drawn to Hood the first time she visited the campus and immediately felt welcomed. The weekend had been a lot of fun, but also overwhelming, Rego said.
She had already met with her mentoring small group, and said it had helped her feel more comfortable about the journey she was embarking on.
“Having those first few conversations really helped,” Rego said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(5) comments
With apologies to Jimmy Durante
But they got tired of that, you know
Now here's a little tune that's goin' 'round
You can hear it all over town
They're singin'
Ink, a dink a dink, a dink a dink, a dink a doo
Oh what a tune for croonin'
Ink a dink a dink, a dink a dink, a dink a doo
It's got the whole world swoonin'
"where they were welcomed to Frederick by County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor." - seriously? These two represent nothing vaguely related to Frederick County/City.
Slang and customs from the 1910s is bound to feel old-fashioned. But there is a joy and an honor in maintaining continuity with those who have preceded you. Dink on, Hood froshes.
You think they would come up with a less stupid name for the whole thing. Kinda lame version of the Harry Potter hat sorting thing.
I always knew DINK as “double income, no kids”.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.