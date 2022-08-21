On Sunday, the Hood College Class of 2026 was officially “dinked.” Coffman Chapel was littered with the bright yellow beanies and filled with cheers, while an organ played a joyous tune.
The college welcomed its new students — a total of 376, including freshmen and transfers — in the chapel and had them undergo the decades-long tradition of receiving their “dinks,” or striped, brightly colored beanies, which are symbolic of each class.
The class of 2026 received yellow beanies this year. Last year, students got red dinks. The years before got blue and green, respectively. Amid the yellow, there was a smattering of the other colors. Some students had their hair up in ponytails and buns, so they placed them half on their heads or hung them on top of the hair.
Laura Tatman, 18, is pursuing environmental science at Hood. She came from Bridgeville, Delaware. Holding her yellow, felt dink, she said she initially thought the dinks were strange. But she realized it’s one of the things that makes Hood unique.
“It’s cool that they have a tradition and stuff, so it sets them apart from other colleges,” she said.
William Brown, the school’s vice president for enrollment management, had plenty to share about the new class after their dinking.
The Class of 2026 hails from 17 states and Washington, D.C., as well as 17 countries, Brown said. Every new student who was sitting in the chapel Sunday was selected from a pool of over 24,000 students.
Then, Brown shared some fun facts about the class to the heads that now donned the yellow beanies. The most common last name in this year’s class is Smith, and there’s a four-way tie for the most common first name: Austin, Emma, Logan and Nicholas, Brown said.
“We have a Cameron Swain and a Camden Swain, while not related, as far as we or they know, were a constant cause of confusion for the admission staff,” he said with a chuckle.
There are also two-thirds of two sets of triplets in the new class, he said.
The class of 2026 is also brimming with skill and talent, according to Brown. One student competed in the French national championship for swimming and gymnastics, Brown said. Another student is the lead guitarist in a rock band, and one student is a pianist, violinist and singer. Several students own online businesses, and there was a Delaware soccer state champion in their midst.
The most popular majors for this class are business and nursing, but many are interested in psychology, biology and computer science, he said.
Hood president Andrea Chapdelaine was the first to offer advice and encouragement to the incoming class.
For one, she reminded students that college isn’t Disney, and it won’t always be easy and fun. There are times that they may feel overwhelmed and alone, but those emotions are also normal.
“You are a college-ready student,” she said. “We did not make a mistake; you did not make a mistake.”
She also pushed students to take an active role in the Hood community. For example, she said, start a club if you feel like there isn’t enough to do.
Hannah Armstrong, Hood’s Student Government Association president, encouraged people to push themselves and try new things. Through clubs, dorms, classes or intramural sports, students can make lifelong connections.
She also gave students some crucial information: There’s a Sheetz and a McDonald’s nearby to get you through the late nights and tough times, she said.
Gabriel Fuentes-Reyes, 19, chose Hood College because it’s always been right there. With a beautiful downtown, he said, he appreciates the city’s “vibe”.
A Frederick-native, he always had friends at the college, with many of them playing soccer for Hood’s Blazers. He’s now following their footsteps and is a part of the soccer team as well.
Like Tatman, Fuentes-Reyes thought the dinks were a funny thing. But he said it would be a great piece of memorabilia years down the line.
“I’ll look at it, and I’ll smile knowing that I made the right choice to come here,” he said.
