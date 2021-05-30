Hood College in Frederick has named Tammi Simpson its first vice president for community and inclusivity.
The vice president of community and inclusivity will be responsible for ensuring the well-being of every member of the college and for building a healthy, safe, empowering and inclusive campus climate, including overseeing the Bias Incident Response Team to address reports of bias incidents on campus, according to a news release from the college.
Officials say the position was created to "identify and propose solutions to systematic and singular obstacles that prevent individual growth and well-being."
Simpson will begin her new role with the college on Aug. 2. She said she is looking forward to it.
“Hood represents the best of what a sound liberal arts education has to offer. It is an exciting and dynamic time to join Hood and to assist in furthering its mission," she said in a prepared statement.
Simpson previously served as a member of the student affairs senior leadership team at Washington and Lee University in Virginia, where she was responsible for developing and managing student affairs programming for seniors and third-year students.
She received her bachelor's degree from Washington and Lee and received her juris doctor from the University of Tennessee, College of Law.
Simpson also previously worked for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for 15 years as a federal prosecutor in the Western District of Justice, Eastern Division.
Hood College President Andrea Chapdelaine said in a statement she is excited for Simpson to begin.
“I am impressed with Tammi’s current work at Washington and Lee and her success in organizing diverse groups to achieve effective systemic change within her community,” she said.
