Hood College has chosen Robert Klinedinst as its new vice president for finance.
He will take over on June 21, succeeding Chuck Mann, the college’s vice president for finance and treasurer for 12 years, the school stated in a news release.
Klinedinst previously was a senior architect at Johns Hopkins University, the news release stated.
He also worked for Little Diversified Architectural Consulting and was the higher education principal, partner and treasurer at Harriman Architecture and Engineering.
In these roles, he managed campus planning and building projects at more than 30 colleges and universities along the East Coast, with a combined value of more than $1.5 billion, the news release stated.
