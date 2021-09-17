Hood College and the Frederick Chamber of Commerce have struck a partnership that will offer the employees of chamber members tuition discounts for themselves, their spouses and their dependent children.
Under the agreement, full-time undergraduates will receive a $15,000 annual tuition discount and part-time graduate students will receive a discount of up to $1,000 per academic year, according to a news release from Hood College.
In the release, Rick Weldon, president and CEO of the county’s chamber, expressed his excitement about the “generous benefit” and said he looks forward to continuing the chamber’s relationship with Hood College.
“Hood College and the Frederick Chamber have a special bond, and this tuition discount program is a wonderful example of our evolving partnership,” Weldon said. “[Hood College President Andrea Chapdelaine] has served as the Chamber Board President, helping me guide the Chamber and our entire business community through the pandemic.
The new agreement represents the latest action of Hood’s NeighborHOOD partner program, which it launched in August 2019 by joining with Frederick County Public Schools to offer tuition discounts to system employees, their spouses and dependent children.
Since then, more than 40 students have participated at the undergraduate and graduate levels, according to Hood officials.
“Hood College and the Frederick Chamber have long worked together to strengthen the partnership between the College and Frederick as a whole,” Chapdelaine said in the release. “The signing of this agreement further solidifies that connection, and has the potential to yield great things for the Frederick workforce.”
