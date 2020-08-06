The Williams Observatory at Hood College will soon become a museum and visitors center, thanks in part to a nearly $16,000 grant.
The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority (MHAA) awarded Hood College a $15,927 grant, according to a news release. The grant will be used for an architectural study of the 1924 building, which includes ADA accessibility and HVAC renovations. Construction should begin next summer.
Once completed, the observatory will house the college's history museum, along with holding activities with the Civil War Heritage Area and Frederick Historic Sites Consortium, among other uses.
"Locating the Hood Museum in the Williams Observatory will add to Frederick’s rich historical landscape, connecting the College’s educational excellence for the past 126 years, its long-standing commitment to the sciences, and the first telescope in Western Maryland dedicated to the study of astronomy,” Chuck Mann, Hood's vice president for finance and treasurer, said in a statement.
